Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway

This is a developing story.

The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds.

In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."

Traffic cameras from Snelling Avenue show people filing out of the fairgrounds, which weren't due to close till 11 p.m.

Live stream of the Midway area from KSTP cameras show fair-goers suddenly fleeing the area, with police arriving at the scene minutes later. There have been reports of shots fired as well as fighting, but this has not been officially confirmed.

There are also pictures of crime scene tape being placed in areas near the Midway.

Governor Tim Walz issued a statement Saturday night, saying: "Grateful for the coordinated law enforcement presence at the State Fair.

"Officers are working quickly to usher folks off the fairgrounds and respond to reports of violence in the Midway area. We’re monitoring the situation and working quickly to restore order."

Bring Me The News has reached out to police for details.

