December 6, 2021
Minnesota State Fair reestablishes a police department
The fair had been contracting with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
The Minnesota State Fair has reestablished a police department after seven months without one. 

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer announced Monday that Commander Ron Knafla of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will serve as the chief of police of the State Fair. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has been providing law enforcement services to the State Fair for the past several months after fair officials decided to eliminate the police department following the departure of chief Paul Paulos. 

At the time of Paulos' retirement, fair officials said the most effective and efficient way to provide public safety was to partner with an outside agency. After months of uncertainty, the fair inked a deal with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to provide public safety services at the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2021. 

"The State Fair’s public safety program will continue its partnerships with RCSO and Minnesota State Patrol, along with officers from other law enforcement agencies and medical services providers, plus additional security contractors," Hammer said in a statement. "Our thanks to Ramsey County Commissioners, county staff and other law enforcement agencies, especially RCSO, for their support in 2021."

The agreement between the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Fair ends on Dec. 31. 

No other about the re-establishment of the fair's police department were shared Monday. 

