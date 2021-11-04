Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to three fatal crashes on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of people ages 28, 53 and 75 years old.

As we reported earlier, the first fatal crash Wednesday happened around noon in Mower County when a garbage truck rolled on Interstate 90. The driver, 53-year-old Dean Allen Sinnwell, of Rochester, died after being transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

The second fatal crash of the day happened around 3:30 p.m. in Brainerd. The State Patrol says there was a collision between a Ford Focus and a Yamaha sport bike at the intersection of Highway 210 and 10th Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Tyler Bryan Walsh, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Focus was a 30-year-old Brainerd woman. She was not injured.

The third deadly crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. on Highway 71 in rural Renville County. Per the State Patrol, the driver of a Hyundai Santa-Fe was westbound on County Road 11 and collided with a semi at the intersection of Highway 71.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old Willmar woman, was transported to Olivia Hospital with non-critical injuries. The passenger, 75-year-old Mayran Isse Jama, also of Willmar, was pronounced dead at Olivia Hospital.

A 19-year-old man from Freeport, Minnesota, was driving the semi. He was not injured.

Preliminary information from the Department of Public Safety shows there have been 411 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. The total exceeds the 394 people who died in traffic-related crashes in all of 2020 and is on pace to be the most in Minnesota since 2007.