Minnesota state trooper injured at crash scene on I-35

A Minnesota state trooper was injured while responding to a crash on Interstate 35 in Faribault on Wednesday night.

According to the crash report, trooper Travis D. Boetel was stopped on the shoulder of northbound I-35 near the ramp to eastbound Highway 60 around 8:30 p.m. when an 18-year-old driving an Acura collided with Boetel's Ford Taurus.

Sgt. Troy Christianson told Bring Me The News Boetel, who had stopped to assist a driver who went off the road, was in his squad with the emergency lights flashing when his vehicle was struck.

The 51-year-old from Rochester suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to District One Hospital in Faribault for care. Specific details about his injuries have not been released.

Road conditions are described in the report as "snow/ice" at the time of the crash.

The 18-year-old from Inver Grove Heights who crashed into the trooper's squad was not injured.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.