Minnesota students awarded for saving college professor's life

Two southern Minnesota students were given awards by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office after they provided CPR to a cyclist who fell to the ground and stopped breathing last month.

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas awarded Hunter Conrad and Luke Sargent the Rice County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Life Saving Award, according to a Friday announcement.

Conrad, a high school senior at Bethlehem Academy, and Sargent, a senior at St. Olaf College, provided aid to Carleton College professor Neil Lutsky when he fell off his bike.

Lutsky was riding his bike with a group of others, including Sargent, south of Dundas when he suddenly fell to the ground and stopped breathing. At the time, Conrad was driving in the area looking for possible hunting spots. When Lutsky fell, both Conrad and Sargent provided CPR until medics arrived at the scene.

The medics said Conrad and Sargent saved Lutsky’s life.

“During that October day, Luke and Hunter both stepped up and used their lifeguarding skills and started CPR on Neil,” Thomas said in a statement. “They continued on until medical personnel and deputies arrived. This gave Neil the chance to get into the hands of medical professionals.”

Lutsky, a professor of psychology, expressed gratitude for their actions.

“Being willing to stop and put your training into action and with little sign it was doing anything … you’ve really touched many lives and my life in a way that’s difficult to fathom,” he said.

Lutsky got his Ph.D. in psychology at Harvard University and has been teaching at Carleton College since 1974. His bio notes that he's also won a blue ribbon for his jam at the Minnesota State Fair.