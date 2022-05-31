Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

Students in Minnesota walked out of their schools to protest gun violence on Tuesday.

The event was planned in response to the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, where an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children – wounding 18 more – and two teachers last week.

In the Twin Cities, students walked out of class at 12:30 p.m. and rallied at Gold Medal Park in the downtown east neighborhood of Minneapolis. The group, consisting of hundreds of students and staff members, marched towards U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday afternoon for a rally.

The rally was organized by MN Teen Activists, a local nonprofit youth advocacy group. The group is advocating for more mental health resources and further restrictions on guns.

"We need change! We need it now!" the crowd could be heard chanting as they walked through downtown Minneapolis.

Many students carried signs of support, with one reading "I want to live in a country that loves its kids more than its guns."

As well as calling for greater gun control measures and mental health support, the students are also calling to reduce the number of traumatizing active shooter drills from five a year to two.

"We all deserve to feel safe and protected while buying weekly groceries, or going to school to learn and build a future for ourselves," MN Teen Activists stated in a post last week. "It is not normal to continue to have to mourn others whose lives were cut short."

Around the nation Tuesday, similar student-led protests took place in response to last week's shooting

Minneapolis Public Schools last week notified parents of the walkout, but noted that the event was "not sanctioned by or affiliated" with the district. However, they showed their alignment with students last week on Twitter.

"Our children are suffering. We witnessed again a horrific shooting in Texas and we weep and ask why. Our country can do better than this. We have to. Our hearts are with the students, staff and families or Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."

