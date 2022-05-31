Skip to main content
Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tommy Wiita/Bring Me The News

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Students in Minnesota walked out of their schools to protest gun violence on Tuesday. 

The event was planned in response to the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, where an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children – wounding 18 more – and two teachers last week.

In the Twin Cities, students walked out of class at 12:30 p.m. and rallied at Gold Medal Park in the downtown east neighborhood of Minneapolis. The group, consisting of hundreds of students and staff members, marched towards U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday afternoon for a rally. 

The rally was organized by MN Teen Activists, a local nonprofit youth advocacy group. The group is advocating for more mental health resources and further restrictions on guns.

"We need change! We need it now!" the crowd could be heard chanting as they walked through downtown Minneapolis. 

Student rally held in downtown Minneapolis in response to gun violence.

Image from iOS (1)
6
Gallery
6 Images

Many students carried signs of support, with one reading "I want to live in a country that loves its kids more than its guns."

As well as calling for greater gun control measures and mental health support, the students are also calling to reduce the number of traumatizing active shooter drills from five a year to two.

"We all deserve to feel safe and protected while buying weekly groceries, or going to school to learn and build a future for ourselves," MN Teen Activists stated in a post last week. "It is not normal to continue to have to mourn others whose lives were cut short."

Around the nation Tuesday, similar student-led protests took place in response to last week's shooting

Minneapolis Public Schools last week notified parents of the walkout, but noted that the event was "not sanctioned by or affiliated" with the district. However, they showed their alignment with students last week on Twitter. 

"Our children are suffering. We witnessed again a horrific shooting in Texas and we weep and ask why. Our country can do better than this. We have to. Our hearts are with the students, staff and families or Robb Elementary School in Uvalde."

.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 5.33.50 PM
MN News

Man killed in ATV crash at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club identified

The crash happened last month at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club.

Cory Hepola
MN News

Cory Hepola abandons bid to become Minnesota governor

The former WCCO-AM host's campaign lasted a little under three months.

Students and staff members with Minneapolis Public Schools gather for a rally in response to the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
MN News

Twin Cities students, staff walk out in protest of gun violence

The protest is in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man is in custody with possible murder charges in relation to the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 1.59.18 PM
MN News

Woman, 18, assaulted by man who followed her on park trail

Police are looking for a white male aged 40-50.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

4 injured in ATV crashes over holiday weekend in Cass County

The four ranged in age from 3 to 56, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Julissa Thaler
MN News

Police released Eli Hart's bloodied mom from crime scene, drove her home

Officers saw blood, human tissue matter and a spent shell casing in in the car, but released Julissa Thaler.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 31

Data from the holiday weekend will be included in Wednesday's update.

cigarette-gc8e7e7299_1280
MN Health

Hennepin Healthcare to test game where smokers bet on themselves to quit

Smokers participating in "QuitBet" can double their initial deposit.

Wadena Fire
MN News

Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire happened at a large shop building at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

285000925_10219616755960765_4659303017876323635_n
MN News

Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River

Deer River was hit around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Related

39513397825_ed790f026e_k
MN News

Statewide student walk-out planned to protest gun violence

A march and rally are also planned in downtown Minneapolis.

MN News

Students at 3 Minneapolis schools will walk out today in gun violence protest

It's the first of a series of walkout protests planned in response to the Florida shooting.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Middle school students stage walkout over teacher allegedly using n-word

A petition is seeking her firing.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 3.11.26 PM
MN News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

Police said there is no reason to be concerned for the safety of the rest of the student body at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota strike.
MN News

Twin Cities mental health workers gather for 1-day strike

More than 400 mental health workers are participating in the unionized strike on Tuesday.

amir locke student protest
MN News

Students walk out of school, protest killing of Amir Locke

The demonstration was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

50,000 gallons of toilet wastewater leaks into Twin Cities lake

You may want to avoid this body of water.

daunte wright
MN News

Minnesota students planning statewide school walkout Monday

Students at more than 100 schools plan to walk out Monday afternoon.