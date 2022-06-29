Minnesota switches to weekly COVID updates

Skip to main content
The weekly updates will be provided on Thursdays.

Nearly 850 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota, the state health department will stop producing daily coronavirus updates. 

Bring Me The News has been providing a daily update, Monday through Friday, to coincide with the daily updates from the Minnesota Department of Health. But that comes to an end with Wednesday's update, as Thursday, June 30, will mark the beginning of a weekly approach to informing Minnesotans. 

The department told Bring Me The News that weekly updates will provide a "more accurate overall picture" of how COVID is operating in Minnesota. 

"COVID-19 is still very much a part of our lives and something we are watching closely, but we’re at a point where this is really part of our everyday work so we’re aligning it more with what we do for other infectious diseases," said Kathy Como-Sabetti, COVID-19 Epidemiology Section Manager at MDH. 

"Weekly data is still very valuable and relevant and the updates we’re making to focus on rates and trends provide a more accurate overall picture that accounts for daily fluctuations that can happen with data reporting that aren’t associated with COVID-19 transmission, such as there being less testing on weekends."

Beginning tomorrow (June 30), the first weekly update will feature a refreshed design on the MDH Situation Update page. A spokesperson said the new layout will streamline data and provide more interactive graphs and charts focusing on rates rather than counts, specifically geared towards case hospitalization and death rates. 

"We know new variants can arise and this virus can surprise us, so we’re still tracking and monitoring the data closely using all of the different metrics available to us. We encourage Minnesotans to continue to use the tools available to them to protect themselves from COVID-19, such as vaccination, testing, and antiviral medications," Como-Sabetti added. 

