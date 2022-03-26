MN teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine

Skip to main content
Minnesota teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine, reunited with family

Minnesota teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine, reunited with family

Winona native Tyler Jacob works as en English teacher in southern Ukraine.

Go Fund Me

Winona native Tyler Jacob works as en English teacher in southern Ukraine.

A Minnesota native working as a teacher in Ukraine has been released after he was detained by Russian forces.

Winona native Tyler Jacob, 28, moved to Ukraine last year to teach English. He lives in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson with his wife and daughter. The city fell under Russian control during the country’s attack on Ukraine. Jacob tried to leave, but he was told it was too dangerous.

Unable to work or earn money in the city, Jacob’s mother Tina Hauser set up a Venmo to help raise money for necessities. A GoFundMe was also set up.

But Hauser lost contact with Jacob last week. His family told WCCO that he was detained by Russian soldiers while trying to escape on an evacuation bus.

Hauser got into contact with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow but said it will "be a long slow process."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who recently visited the region, had also been in contact with Jacob’s family. According to a Friday announcement from Klobuchar’s office, Jacob had been released from Russian custody and reunited with his wife and daughter.

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

“While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”

Hauser thanked Klobuchar, along with State Department and Embassy officials, following Jacob’s release.

“This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety,” Hauser said in a statement. 

Next Up

tyler jacob go fund me march 2022
MN News

MN teacher released from Russian custody in Ukraine

Winona native Tyler Jacob works as en English teacher in southern Ukraine.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.

Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Royce Lewis will be playing for the St Paul Saints this year

Fans can catch a glimpse of the former No. 1 overall pick.

JiDion
MN Timberwolves

YouTube star JiDion gets courtside haircut at Timberwolves game

Anthony Edwards's reaction was priceless.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Racist message sent to Minneapolis North player after state tournament game

North head coach Larry McKenzie confirmed the allegation, saying the message was sent to a player Friday night via social media.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves smash Mavericks, lose Beasley to ankle injury

The Timberwolves scored a critical win but lost Beasley to a sprained ankle.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Gophers win, 3 MN teams have shot at Frozen Four

The Gophers advanced but St. Cloud State wasn't as fortunate.

police lights
MN News

Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

Michael Che
TV, Movies and The Arts

'SNL's' Michael Che does surprise standup at Minneapolis brewery

He performed for about an hour.

houston morris renville county jail booking photo march 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Olivia man tried to stab girlfriend, hit her teen son instead

The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

split rock lighthouse
MN Travel

New campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opening soon

Reservations will open April 5.

Related

tyler jacob go fund me march 2022
MN News

Minnesota teacher trapped in Ukraine, family hoping for answers

Tyler Jacob moved to the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year to teach English.

Screen Shot 2022-02-27 at 9.07.05 AM
MN News

Owners of St. Paul's Moscow on the Hill voice support for Ukraine

The owners of Moscow on the Hill and Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company have expressed support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Screen Shot 2022-03-13 at 2.48.38 PM
MN News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins bipartisan group on visit to Poland, near Ukraine border

Klobuchar gave accounts of the scene near the Ukrainian base hit by Russian missiles Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.37.30 PM
MN News

MN native among 10 killed by Russians while 'waiting for bread' in Ukraine

The 67-year-old was caring for a friend with M.S.

u.s. capitol building washington dc
MN News

Minnesotans in Congress condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's actions are being denounced globally.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.26.34 PM
MN News

Downtown Minneapolis to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Several structures will display Ukrainian colors following Russia's invasion.

Gas pump
MN Consumer

MN gas prices rise by more than 30 cents as Russia invasion causes spike

The price increases come as Russia's invasion into Ukraine causes uncertainty around the country's fuel supply.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz orders MN to end contracts with Russian entities

He's also encouraging Minnesotans to stop supporting Russian-based businesses.