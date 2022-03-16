Minnesota teacher trapped in Ukraine, family hoping for answers

A Minnesota family is hoping for good news after one of their own went missing in Ukraine.

Tyler Jacob moved from Winona, Minnesota, to the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson last year to teach English, and in January married the love of his life, according to loved ones on Facebook and Go Fund Me. Russia's unprovoked invasion of its western neighbor has turned everything upside down for the 28-year-old and his family.

First, shortly after Russian soldiers entered the city, Jacob was told it was too dangerous to leave. But the fighting left him unable to teach and unable to earn money. His mother, Tina Hauser, set up a Venmo to help raise money for things like groceries.

As fighting intensified – with Kherson now one of the regions reportedly now under Russian control – that grew into a Go Fund Me campaign.

"He is stuck in a bad place in a bad country right now," the page says. "They are running short on money for food and a way home. Neither of them can work due to the situation. Please help so we can get them home."

Jacob also started a Go Fund Me in early March, explaining they had "2 children and 4 adults to feed right now and the price of food is almost 5X more thanks to the war."

Things have again taken a difficult turn.

Hauser, who still lives in Winona, told News8000 she hasn't heard from Jacob since Saturday. His family told WCCO he was apparently detained by Russian soldiers while trying to escape on an evacuation bus.

How, they're not sure where he is or how he's doing.

On Facebook, Hauser reported she is in contact with the U.S. embassy in Moscow, but they said it will "be a long slow process."

"I want each and everyone to know that we are so grateful for everything you all are doing by sharing, donating and your prayers. I don't know how to say thank you enough," she wrote.