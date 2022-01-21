MN TikToker accused of faking federal agent life pleads guilty

A Minnesota TikToker authorities say repeatedly lied about being a Homeland Security agent has pleaded guilty.

Reyel D. Simmons of Dodge Center was indicted in September on five counts related to impersonating a federal agent and weapons possession. The Department of Justice said Simmons went by "Key Reeves," aka @meandmyself81, on TikTok, where he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his life in law enforcement with about 10,000 followers.

U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota

In reality, the 52-year-old worked at a manufacturing plant in Shakopee via a temp agency and had no history of ever working for the U.S. government, the charges allege.

Simmons on Friday pleaded guilty to two counts, according to court documents: impersonating an officer of the United States and felon in possession of firearms.

Simmons previously faced criminal charges in Colorado for presenting himself as a law enforcement officer. In the 2007 incident, Simmons got out of his vehicle after a crash, pointed a weapon (later determined to be a BB gun) at the people in the other car and announced himself as a federal agent. He then ordered the people out of the car, handcuffed the driver and head-butted the passenger, the charges stated.

This led to felony menacing and misdemeanor assault convictions, and he is currently prohibited from owning a gun.

But during a September 2021 search of Simmons' Dodge Center property, investigators found a trove of illegally possessed weapons, many of which were stored in a bunker-like safe room accessible only via a hidden doorway in the basement.

1 / 5

That included multiple firearms, suppressors, a detonating cord and blasting cap, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to court filings.

Following the guilty plea, the federal judge requested a presentence investigation and report. Simmons was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal.

Online court filings do not currently show the next court date.