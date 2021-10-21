Minnesota is offering rapid COVID tests across the state so those with symptoms can find out if they have the coronavirus within a matter of hours.

Gov. Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to set up the new community rapid antigen test sites in Stillwater, Crookston and Hutchinson, which are now open.

Additional rapid testing sites will open next week in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing and Albert Lea.

The state is already offering rapid tests at the community saliva testing locations in Moorhead and St. Paul (Roy Wilkins). And starting Friday, rapid testing will be available at the Brooklyn Park and Duluth sites.

“Minnesotans are working hard to navigate daycare, school, and work — and they need the reassurance and ease of rapid testing to keep their lives on track,” Walz said. “That’s why we are expanding our testing offerings and launching new testing sites in the metro and greater Minnesota to meet folks where they are.

"By helping Minnesotans get the speedy test results they need, we are taking action to make sure Minnesotans have access to rapid testing options at our free community testing network," Walz added.

Here are the details on the new rapid testing sites that opened this week:

Crookston Rapid Testing Site

Crookston Armory, 1801 University Ave.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday

Hutchinson Rapid Testing Site

Hutchinson Armory, 1200 Adams St. SE

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday

Stillwater Rapid Testing Site

Stillwater Armory, 350 Maryknoll Drive N

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays (no testing on Dec. 4)

The state recommends rapid testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms. All community testing sites are open to Minnesotans with or without insurance.

Walk-ins are welcome but people can make an appointment for a test here.

The results from the rapid antigen test will be available within about 1-3 hours of processing.

The state's COVID-19 testing website is here.

