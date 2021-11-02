Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge
Publish date:

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.
Author:

Credit: Governor Tom Wolf, Flickr

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

With Minnesota still dealing with a hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday the opening of an "alternative care site" to help facilities that are being overwhelmed.

The governor announced that Benedictine St. Gertrude’s senior living community in Shakopee will as of Tuesday accept up to 30 patients from area hospitals and provide "transitional care," relieving some of the pressure on facilities dealing with rising COVID hospitalizations.

Those most likely to be moved to the Shakopee facility are Minnesotans who should otherwise be treated at long-term care facilities following procedures such as surgery, but who cannot yet return to long-term care due to staffing and/or bed shortages.

Walz says that Benedictine St. Gertrude's will operate as a "skilled nursing facility" with eight nurses and four nursing assistants forming a COVID-19 Emergency Staffing Pool at the site.

There will also be extra temporary nursing assistants provided by the Minnesota National Guard.

The latest Minnesota Department of Health COVID figures have shown cases back on the rise after a little dip in mid-October, and the number of people hospitalized grew by 70 over the weekend to a statewide total of 978.

State figures show there remain just 18 staffed ICU hospital beds and 50 staffed non-ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro currently.

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.34.04 AM

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our hospitals. We are answering the call from Minnesota’s doctors and nurses, who are asking for support and relief as they treat critically ill COVID-19 patients," said Gov. Walz.

"Our action plan is aimed at easing the burden on Minnesota hospitals, providing more capacity for Minnesotans who are sick with COVID-19, and ensuring all patients are receiving the care that is right for them. There is more work to be done, but today is an important step."

In October, Walz took steps to free up capacity at long-term care facilities including by scrambling the National Guard to provide staffing support at decompression facilities, and expanding the Emergency Staffing Pool to allow short-term emergency temporary staff to be used to open up extra beds for those ready to be discharged from hospitals.

Next Up

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

He had offered the woman a job pricing items for the store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

The latest.

c freitag - otter tail co jail - crop
MN News

Man who killed high school sweethearts while fleeing police sentenced

"What have I done?" the suspect allegedly uttered after causing the fatal crash.

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.13.02 AM
Minnesota Life

Anti-Biden slogans added to city limit signs in Brandon, Minnesota

Someone altered the signs so they read like the recent conservative meme 'Let's Go Brandon.'

All Energy Solar - Solar Powered Garage
Sponsored Story

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.

vote, election
MN News

Record early votes in Mpls. as residents tackle ballot questions, mayoral race

There have been more than twice as many early votes cast as in 2017, the last municipal election.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

6 more carjackings in south Minneapolis Monday night

Sixteen carjackings were reported in Minneapolis Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

unsplash gas stove flame
MN News

CenterPoint asks for gas rate increase in Minnesota

But the company offered two plans: A standard one and a more modest, fast-track option.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves get pounded by 1-6 Magic

St. Paul native Jalen Suggs helped lead an emphatic victory over the Timberwolves.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a female in Belgrade, Minnesota.

grady-photo-mpls-police-crop
MN News

After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old's killing is now in custody

He's charged with fatally shooting London Michael Bean earlier this fall.

Related

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Wisconsin opening alternate care facility for influx of COVID-19 patients

The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled in the past month.

Hospital bed
MN Coronavirus

Walz Admin. signs lease for non-COVID care site in Roseville

The facility will provide low-level medical care in the event hospitals run out of space.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Sunday, July 26

Cases are rising again.

Walz-May 6 - address
MN Coronavirus

Walz to announce 'new action' on hospital capacity, expanding rapid testing

It comes as Minnesota's health system is facing it's biggest COVID challenge yet.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Moderna vaccine set to arrive in MN Wednesday, will head to long-term care

The first priority group is expected to be vaccinated by the end of January.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opening 7th community COVID vaccination site

The site will open in southern Minnesota next week.

Screen Shot 2020-04-03 at 1.19.23 PM
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: MN launches new site providing latest testing, hospital stats

Gov. Tim Walz announced the COVID-19 portal on Friday.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

COVID: 22 new deaths, cases and hospitalizations down

Fewer than 2,000 cases were reported Monday.