MN town shelves ordinance allowing residents to sue abortion providers

Citing a warning given by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a western Minnesota town has rejected a proposed ordinance that would've given residents an option to sue abortion providers.

The Prinsburg City Council voted unanimously to deny the proposal on Friday during a special city council meeting. According to the town's website, the proposal will no longer be discussing or commenting on the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance, which would have allowed residents to sue those who provided or facilitated abortions to the tune of $100,000, was proposed by outgoing state Rep. Tim Miller, who now works for Pro-Life Ministries.

It was based on a Texas law passed in 2021 that allows private citizens to sue any provider or individual that assists with an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before a majority of people even realize they are pregnant, according to Planned Parenthood.

Ellison responded with a letter to the town's mayor, saying that it would violate the state's constitution, and warned the town could face a lawsuit from the state it the ordinance was passed.

"Any municipal ordinance which limits the fundamental rights of pregnant Minnesotans to receive an abortion is unconstitutional," Ellison wrote, referring to the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Doe V. Gomez. The case found the state constitution protects both the right to have an abortion and the right to decide to have an abortion.

"All of us as elected officials swear to uphold Minnesota’s Constitution. I know that as Minnesota’s Chief Legal Officer, I will do everything within my power to protect Minnesotans’ constitutional rights, including the right to abortion."

There aren't any abortion clinics in Prinsburg, with the closest location being an estimated three hours away in Moorhead.

The Prinsburg City Council posted the following statement on the town's website:

"Earlier today, by a unanimous vote the Prinsburg City Council decided to deny the request to consider the abortion ordinance that was previously presented by a city resident at the November 15 regular meeting of the council. In reaching its decision, the council took into account the position of the Minnesota Attorney General and its City Attorney stating that provisions described in the ordinance are unconstitutional and not within the legal authority of the city to enact. The council plans no further discussion or comment regarding the proposed ordinance."

Bring Me The News reached out to Miller for comment on Monday.