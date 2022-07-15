Skip to main content
Minnesota up to 12 confirmed cases of monkeypox

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now testing for the virus.

Monkeypox cases are continuing to rise in Minnesota, with the latest data released Friday showing 12 cases confirmed within the state. 

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the state's first confirmed infection on June 27. 

Now, confirmed cases in Minnesota have doubled since the beginning of the month, when state health officials warned infections could grow rapidly if cases were going undetected within the community. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,470 confirmed cases of monkeypox nationwide as of Thursday. 

Earlier this week, Mayo Clinic Laboratories announced it had begun monkeypox testing

Mayo Clinic Laboratories were one of five private companies to begin receiving test kits under the Department of Health and Human Services' plan to expand testing capacity nationwide

The plan brought testing capacity to Aegis Science, Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare. 

"Our teams have worked collaboratively with the CDC to validate this test to provide patients with accurate and timely answers," stated William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories in a press release. "Access to testing is vital to combat infectious diseases to ensure patients are reducing the spread of the illness and receiving the treatments they need."

Monkeypox symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, exhaustion and muscle aches. The monkeypox rash typically looks similar to pimples or blisters. 

