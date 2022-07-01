Skip to main content
Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

Credit: NAIA via Flickr

Make it six confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Minnesota. 

The Minnesota Department of Health hasn't provided any details about the newest case confirmations, but the total on the state's monkeypox page, which is updated Monday-Friday around 11 a.m., shows six total cases. 

All six have been confirmed this week. The first two cases were patients in the Twin Cities metro area, though neither was hospitalized and both are believed to have contracted the virus during recent traveled out of Minnesota. 

On Tuesday, the health department predicted that it would announce additional cases "in the next few days or weeks," while noting that "it’s important to remember that monkeypox is not as infectious and does not spread in the same way as COVID or influenza."

Minnesota's neighboring states – Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin – have yet to confirm a case of monkeypox, but 30 states and Washington, D.C., combine for a total of 395 cases nationwide.

Worldwide, the CDC says there are 5,323 cases of monkeypox, as of June 30. Of the 52 countries it has been detected, the United States has the sixth most documented cases, trailing Portugal (402), France (440), Spain (800), Germany (969) and the United Kingdom (1,076).

Monkeypox symptoms can include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face and other parts of the body
  • Rash can occur in the mouth, and there may be sores in the genital and anal areas

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks. Malcolm noted that many people who contract monkeypox are able to recover on their own without hospitalization.

“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday.

According to the CDC, monkeypox most commonly spreads through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact can also spread the virus, namely through physical contact including kissing, cuddling and sex. 

