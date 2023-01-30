Skip to main content
Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand

Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand

The central U.S. is in the midst of a cold snap.

Pikrepo

The central U.S. is in the midst of a cold snap.

Energy providers in Minnesota are calling on residents to reduce their energy usage Monday evening and Tuesday as the cold snap sweeping across the central U.S. is inducing peak energy demand.

Temperatures have plunged below zero in Minnesota and it's also frigid – in relative terms – in states that lie further south.

Xcel Energy has said Tuesday its an "Energy Action Day," noting that people are using more energy than usual to heat their homes, and arguing that "by using less or shifting usage, you can save energy and help everyone stay warm this winter."

It has a series of tips for its gas and electricity customers to keep their usage down on Tuesday, with Monday's overnight temperatures dipping to -11.

Elsewhere, Minnesota Power in northeastern Minnesota is calling on its customers to set their thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, while encouraging those with electric heat to install programmable thermostats.

In southern Minnesota, the Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative has issued a "peak alert" for between 5-8 p.m. Monday, urging people to shift avoidable electricity use until after 5 p.m.

Their advice includes reducing thermostats to 68 – lower if nobody's home, using a microwave for dinner rather than the oven, and charging electric vehicles, running a dishwasher, or watching TV later in the evening.

In 2021, a cold snap impacting the central U.S. saw a huge spike in energy prices, which utilities have since been trying to recoup from customers in Minnesota and other states.

Next Up

thermostat
MN News

Utilities ask MN residents to reduce energy use as cold snap induces peak demand

The central U.S. is in the midst of a cold snap.

BrillyCarchiGoFundMe
MN News

Tributes to 15-year-old girl killed in Burnsville crash

The teenager was a student at Burnsville High School.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 3.19.07 PM
MN Business

Amazon to close Shakopee sort center, affecting 680 employees

The MSP5 center will close at the end of March.

USATSI_4443413_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri to play 2 shows in Minnesota

Tickets go on sale Friday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: New Ulm couple abused young children with cruel punishments

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about child abuse.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 1.18.29 PM
Minnesota Life

Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney

Contestants come from all over the country compete in the annual event held in Brainerd.

ArrowheadRace
Minnesota Life

Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon in northern MN kicks off in -25F temperatures

The race is considered one of the 50 most challenging races in the world.

police lights
MN News

Richfield student dies of injuries following Bloomington hit-and-run

The second crash victim remains hospitalized.

Quarry Taphouse
Bars and Restaurants

Owners of Extreme Sandbox to open 'blue-collar focused' taphouse in Hastings

The Quarry Taphouse is expected to open in mid-February.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $500k St. Paul home built in 1886 sits on three acres

Old world charm on the East Side.

Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.31.03 AM
MN Shopping

Old Navy closes Eagan store

There's another change in store for the popular Eagan strip mall.

CoreyRymanAVShootingCharges
MN News

Charges: Man shot victim in leg outside a Cowboy Jack's

Corey Ryman allegedly chased another man around a parking lot before shooting him.

Related

thermostat
MN News

CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills

The company said the reason is due to a short-term rise in gas market prices.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota taking another dip in Old Man Winter's cold tub this week

The worst of it will be Wednesday through Friday.

MN News

Xcel Energy gas customers: You can put the heat above 63 again

The utility asked people to turn their thermostats down due to strain on its gas system.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

It's going to be stupid cold again Tuesday and Wednesday

They'll almost certainly be the 10th and 11th days with subzero temps this month.

electric-car-2783573_1280
MN Consumer

Xcel Energy announces major drive to increase electric vehicles in MN

It aims to put 1.5 million EVs on roads in the eight states it covers by 2030.

unsplash polie linemen electric utility workers
MN News

Power outages impacting thousands of MN, WI residents

The reported outages come after a dangerous storm blew through the area.

MN News

Bitter cold grips Minnesota; power restored for most in Minneapolis

1024px-Saint_paul_mn
MN Consumer

St. Paul energy utility stops burning coal

It's a move toward more sustainable energy production.