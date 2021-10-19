MN, WI attorneys general push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

October 19, 2021
Minnesota, Wisconsin AGs push US Supreme Court to block to Texas' abortion law

Pixabay

Publish date:

Minnesota, Wisconsin AGs push US Supreme Court to block to Texas' abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."
Author:

The attorneys general from Minnesota and Wisconsin have joined 22 of their colleagues in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to put a stop to Texas' near-total ban on abortion.

Keith Ellison and Josh Kaul signed their names to an amicus brief filed with SCOTUS Monday, urging the justices to "halt the irreparable harms" Texas' S.B. 8 is causing. The law, which went into effect Sept. 1, bans any abortion after about six weeks, which is before many women even know they are pregnant.

But rather than giving state officials the power to enforce the ban, the law allows any  private individual to sue an abortion provider or anyone who helps a person get an abortion, even if that private individual has no connection to those involved. A person who successfully brings one of these suits can receive a minimum of $10,000.

Related [Sept. 16]: MN lawmaker calls upholding of Texas abortion law 'great news for America'

The U.S. Supreme Court previously voted 5-4 to not block the law from taking effect, but the federal government filed a lawsuit arguing the near-total ban is "in open defiance of the Constitution."

Th amicus brief filed Monday is in support of the Department of Justice's legal effort to halt the law.

In the amicus brief, the attorneys general argue this framework is a clear attempt to "evade federal court review of this plainly unconstitutional law." They say that individuals and organizations based within other states could find themselves in the crosshairs of private Texas citizens, due to the law's "vague and expansive" language with regard to aiding and abetting.

Texas' law, the amicus brief says, runs in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent" previously established by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade.

Related: As MN Republicans explore abortion bills, DFL lawmakers form Reproductive Freedom Caucus

"Being able to make your own choices about your reproductive health care is a constitutional right and fundamental to living with dignity and respect," Ellison said in a statement announcing his support of the amicus brief. "I will keep fighting for that right for Minnesotans and people in every state.”

Kauk, in a news release, said S.B. 8 "is harming women who need health care, restricting freedom, and disdainful of the rule of law."

The amicus brief was led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Attorneys general from 23 states and D.C. have signed in support of the brief. They are:

  1. California
  2. Colorado
  3. Connecticut
  4. Delaware
  5. District of Columbia
  6. Hawaii
  7. Illinois
  8. Maine
  9. Maryland
  10. Massachusetts
  11. Michigan
  12. Minnesota
  13. Nevada
  14. New Jersey
  15. New Mexico
  16. New York
  17. North Carolina 
  18. Oregon
  19. Pennsylvania 
  20. Rhode Island 
  21. Vermont
  22. Virginia
  23. Washington
  24. Wisconsin

Next Up

Ben Simmons
MN Timberwolves

Simmons' reunion with 76ers lasts mere days, chance for Wolves?

Woj says the Sixers remain "steadfast" in their plans for Simmons.

mitchell ottinger
MN News

Sub teacher involved in 'sextortion' of more than 10 minors pleads guilty

Some of the minors he knew from the school district where he worked.

flickr ice castles new brighton 2020 - Greg Gjerdingen
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles, a winter favorite, are coming back to the Twin Cities

The popular attraction was canceled last winter due to COVID.

joey meatballs
MN Food & Drink

4 new vendors coming to Rosedale's POTLUCK food hall

Three restaurants and a VR company are opening soon.

flickr - Lorie Shaull - Line 3 pipeline Palisade July 2021
MN News

Enbridge misses deadline to fix its groundwater blunder

The company had 30 days to stop the leak it caused by not following its submitted plans.

wikimedia commons - the beach boys 2019 - joergens.mi
MN Music and Radio

Beach Boys bringing 2021 holiday tour to Minnesota

The iconic band's "Holiday Harmonies" tour stops at Treasure Island just before the new year.

Flickr - COVID vaccine Joint Base San Antonio
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

The latest info.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

The 39-year-old was sentenced this week.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorneys general push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 10.05.45 AM
MN Shopping

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.

Piper Cherokee
MN News

UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

The crash happened Monday night just west of the Minnesota border.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Minnesota casino worker gets prison for embezzling $315K

She'll spend eight months in prison.

Related

Rep Tim Miller mn leg
MN News

MN rep calls upholding of TX abortion law 'great news for America'

Rep. Tim Miller also outlined a new abortion-related bill he plans to introduce.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 7.14.16 AM
MN News

Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

MN News

Collin Peterson one of two Dems to urge overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Peterson was one of two Democrats to sign onto the amicus brief.

MN News

'Nah': Supreme Court on maybe reopening the Walker investigation

The "John Doe investigations" date back years, and dove into whether the Walker campaign violated finance laws.

Pexels - moving boxes
MN News

Landlord group sues governor, attorney general over eviction moratorium

The suit argues property owners are left in a bind due to the executive order.

MN News

How the abortion case before the Supreme Court could impact America

reproductive rights caucus
MN News

Minnesota DFL lawmakers form Reproductive Freedom Caucus

The move comes as some Republicans explore proposals to limit abortion access.

MN News

Supreme Court strikes down Texas abortion law – what that means for other states