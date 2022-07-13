Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

A 33-year-old Iowa man is in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Minnesota woman on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened in Morrison County at about 12:08 p.m. on Highway 27, just west of Highway 238 near Little Falls.

The State Patrol says the 33-year-old from Ankeny was driving a Jeep Compass westbound on Hwy. 27 when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Nissan Versa Note.

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

The Iowa man was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls but jail records show he is now in custody at the Morrison County Jail on pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while impaired.

The crash report from the State Patrol says alcohol was not involved.

According to the Star Tribune, court records say the driver in custody is originally from Iowa but his current address is in Randall, Minnesota.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.