Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

She fell approximately 100 feet, and suffered a head injury that ultimately proved fatal, with rescuers reaching her around 1.3 miles from the trailhead and performing CPR.

Authorities provided emotional support and mental health resources for those with Warejoncas at the time.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is located to the east of Portland, running to the south of the Columbia River that serves as the border between Oregon and Washington.