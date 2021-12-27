Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve
Minnesota woman dies in Kansas crash on Christmas Eve

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas.

A Minnesota woman died in Kansas on Christmas Eve after a crash with a semi truck.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Brown County, Kansas, at around 1:30 p.m.

A semi truck driver was in an intersection turning southbound when a vehicle traveling southbound struck the rear of the truck, the Highway Patrol said. The driver of the car, identified as Socorro Mercado, 46, of Minnesota, was killed in the accident. 

Kansas Highway Patrol did not state what part of Minnesota she is from.

The driver of the semi was uninjured. 

