Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

“Deputies were sent there and located a patient lying in the doorway of the garage,” the sheriff’s office said. “The deputy noted that he believes based on how her medical was that she may be accurate on when she had fallen."

The woman's current condition is unknown.

Dover is about a 20-minute drive east of downtown Rochester.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the sheriff's office's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.