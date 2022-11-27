Skip to main content
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run

The 41-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. 

According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist. 

The State Patrol does not have any information about the suspect vehicle or driver. 

The crash report says the woman was found on the north side of the highway, "laying half in the traffic lane with life threatening injury to her head."

She was airlifted to Sanford Health Hospital in Fargo. He current condition is unknown.

