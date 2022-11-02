Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

A Deer River woman who claimed she was "burning a witch" after setting fire to a camper with a man inside has pleaded guilty to murder and arson charges.

Charges state 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson repeatedly stabbed the man before setting the camper alight behind a hardware store in Ball Club, Itasca County on July 18.

Wilson pleaded guilty in Itasca County District Court on Monday.

According to the complaint, authorities arrived at the scene to find a camper fully engulfed in flames, with witnesses pulling a man out of the camper who had several stab wounds on his chest, back, neck, arms and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned the man was the nephew of the owner of the hardware store, who said she had last seen him the night before.

The next day, officers spoke with a witness who said he believed Wilson was involved in the incident. He had kicked Wilson out of his house because she was acting “strange,” according to court documents.

She had shown up to the house in clothes covered in blood, and when the two observed the camper on fire, she said: “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”

Wilson was interviewed by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and admitted she had stabbed the man with scissors before lighting the camper on fire. She also stated that she "may have" been using methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

She also admitted to kicking, punching, strangling, head-butting and "pissing" on him.

Wilson eventually found a lighter and set fire to the curtains and blankets inside the camper, telling investigators she thought she was "burning a witch," according to the complaint.

Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson. She faces up to 37 years in prison. She's set to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023, according to court documents.