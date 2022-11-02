Skip to main content
Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

Itasca County Jail

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

A Deer River woman who claimed she was "burning a witch" after setting fire to a camper with a man inside has pleaded guilty to murder and arson charges.

Charges state 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson repeatedly stabbed the man before setting the camper alight behind a hardware store in Ball Club, Itasca County on July 18.

Wilson pleaded guilty in Itasca County District Court on Monday.

According to the complaint, authorities arrived at the scene to find a camper fully engulfed in flames, with witnesses pulling a man out of the camper who had several stab wounds on his chest, back, neck, arms and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned the man was the nephew of the owner of the hardware store, who said she had last seen him the night before.

The next day, officers spoke with a witness who said he believed Wilson was involved in the incident. He had kicked Wilson out of his house because she was acting “strange,” according to court documents.

She had shown up to the house in clothes covered in blood, and when the two observed the camper on fire, she said: “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”

Wilson was interviewed by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and admitted she had stabbed the man with scissors before lighting the camper on fire. She also stated that she "may have" been using methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

She also admitted to kicking, punching, strangling, head-butting and "pissing" on him.

Wilson eventually found a lighter and set fire to the curtains and blankets inside the camper, telling investigators she thought she was "burning a witch," according to the complaint.

Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson. She faces up to 37 years in prison. She's set to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023, according to court documents.

Next Up

CrystalWilsonItascaCoJail
MN News

Minnesota woman guilty of murder claimed to be 'burning a witch'

The woman stabbed a man multiple times before setting his camper on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 10.39.26 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

The family-owned restaurant opened in 2005.

Jacob Frey
MN News

Minneapolis lauds 'Operation Endeavor,' but struggles to prove it's behind crime drop

The data-driven, crime-addressing initiative is entering the winter season.

RushCityMural
MN Business

Rush City council orders salon to remove mural celebrating diversity

The council has threatened legal action if the mural isn't painted over.

MankatoSuspectFootage
MN News

Mankato sculpture thief turns himself in, artwork recovered

The man could face felony charges for the incident.

He Mni Can-Barn Bluff
MN News

Hiker rescued after fall on bluff in Red Wing

Firefighters had to carry out the rescue Tuesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 5.53.24 AM
MN News

One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul

A 911 caller reported 'people with guns' outside their home Tuesday night.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America debuts schedule of holiday festivities, extended hours

The mall's dazzling decorative display returns this month.

police lights
MN News

Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

Police said they are working to diligently determine what happened.

TimDolanSherburneCo
MN News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

He's also accused of violating a restraining order the woman filed against him.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD suspends ground search for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Hundreds gathered Monday to help search for Bryce Borca.

ambulance
MN News

Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges

The 1-year-old baby was uninjured, but the mother was airlifted to a hospital.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.14.47 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Federal court house
MN News

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to stealing $200K in rent payments

The stealing of funds happened within an eight-year period.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty to Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

The man was yanked out of the vehicle by witnesses before fleeing the scene.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Man pleads guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend in northern Minnesota

The incident happened in May 2021.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

20-year-old trespassing suspect punches cop in St. Cloud

The man was arrested and will be charged with multiple crimes.