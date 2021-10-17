October 17, 2021
Minnesota woman killed in construction accident in North Dakota

It happened Friday in Cooperstown.
A construction worker from Minnesota was killed on the job in North Dakota this weekend. 

The accident happened Friday afternoon in the city of Cooperstown.  According to a news release from the Highway Patrol, the victim was struck by a dump truck that was backing up to pour asphalt onto the roadway.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman from Odessa, Minnesota, died at the scene. Her identity has not been released yet. 

The incident is now being investigated by the Highway Patrol. 

