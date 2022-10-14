Skip to main content
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to stealing $200K in rent payments

The stealing of funds happened within an eight-year period.

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from rent tenants.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Marcie Marie Thumann, from Albert Lea, was a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) when she stole $213,217 in rent payments.

The charges state from January 2010-July 2018, Thumann was working for a government program that received both federal and state funding to help address the shortage of available low-income housing units. 

Thumann was responsible for recording and reconciling rent payments to the HRA. She received the payments in cash, check or money order. According to the charges, she routinely embezzling HRA rent payments for her own personal use and benefit.

Cash payments were pocketed with the payee information altered on checks and money orders. Thumann also admitted to manipulating the HRA computer system to conceal the money she stole. 

Thumann pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. She is set to be sentenced at a later time.

