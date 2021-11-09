Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

A 48-year-old Minnesota woman is described as "possibly missing" by the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Ilona Berzins, also known as Angel Illona Hines, was reported as "possibly missing" by family members who are concerned for her safety. She is believed to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, Minnesota, area "after an argument with her husband" more than a month ago.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and was living in the Minneapolis area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.