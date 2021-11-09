Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month
Publish date:

Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

She hasn't been heard from in more than a month.
Author:

Itasca County Sheriff's Office

She hasn't been heard from in more than a month.

A 48-year-old Minnesota woman is described as "possibly missing" by the Itasca County Sheriff's Office. 

Angel Ilona Berzins, also known as Angel Illona Hines, was reported as "possibly missing" by family members who are concerned for her safety. She is believed to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, Minnesota, area "after an argument with her husband" more than a month ago. 

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and was living in the Minneapolis area. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477. 

Next Up

Leandro Bolmaro
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves recall top prospect Leandro Bolmaro

The 2020 first-round pick was impressive during his stint in the G League.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook sued by ex-girlfriend over alleged assault

Cook's agent says that no criminal complaints have been filed.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers fined for violating NFL COVID protocols

The organization could face an increased fine and loss of draft picks for future violations.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

flickr - mall of america child vaccines 5-11 - Gov. Tim Walz office
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccination?

The CDC approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger children last week.

sherri ann jarvis
MN News

After 41 years, Texas authorities ID murdered Jane Doe as Stillwater girl

The State of Minnesota removed her from her home when she was 13 due to "habitual truancy" and she never returned.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers issues non-apology, stands by his COVID vax comments

"I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision," said Rodgers

dayton's project
MN Shopping

Holiday windows are back when The Dayton's Project opens next week

The long-awaited redesign of the historic department store opens with a maker's market.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

arby's tattersall vodka
MN Food & Drink

Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

Related

Jeremiah Eliapo Uti
MN News

Authorities find body of missing 29-year-old in northern Minnesota

The man was reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 27.

MNBCA Amber Haas Sept 3 2021
MN News

Appeal to find Twin Cities woman missing more than a week

She was last seen Aug. 26 and does not have her vehicle, authorities say.

Patricia Poole
MN News

Missing woman found dead in southeast Minnesota

The woman had been missing for a week.

Alicia Anne Lewis
MN News

Police concerned for missing St. Cloud woman's wellbeing

She was last seen Monday, April 12.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 9.01.27 AM
MN News

Search teams find body of Minnesota man reported missing

Timothy Alan Dasovich was first reported missing earlier this month.

Amanda Bjork
MN News

Body of missing woman recovered from lake on Minnesota's Iron Range

The 30-year-old hadn't been seen since Friday, June 25.

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 9.39.10 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, missing from Bemidji since Monday morning

She was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Andrea "Andi" Nyberg
MN News

Minnesota woman who went missing Friday found dead Monday

The 80-year-old woman had been reported missing Friday.