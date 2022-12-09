Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit.

Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March.

Per an investigation, Czerny ordered Basswood to drop the gun and then shot her after she "turned toward Deputy Czerny, cycled the action on the firearm, and pointed it at him."

Basswood was flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo following the shooting.

Dashcam footage of the incident was released in April. The video shows the deputy approach the vehicle, with Basswood exiting, raising her arm towards the officer. Audio captures the deputy yelling, "Gun! gun! gun!" before he opened fire.

Warning: The video below contains graphic material.

Activists at the time created a "Wanted" poster regarding Czerny, claiming that the deputy attempted to murder Basswood.

"[The poster] raised serious questions about Deputy Czerny's safety. The intent of releasing this video is to make the public aware of the facts," Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther said in April.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Czerny attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Hwy 200 at about 1:30 a.m. on March 20. Ultimately, a PIT maneuver was executed, stopping it at County Road 4 and Church Street in Naytahwaush.

The investigation noted that six total occupants were in the suspect vehicle at the time and that two of them were able to run away. One of them — Basswood — produced a gun.

A criminal complaint states Basswood isn't allowed to possess a gun or ammunition, due to previous criminal convictions as a minor.

Basswood pleaded guilty in October to charges including first-degree assault against a peace officer, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Her sentencing includes 256 days of credit already time served and $135 in fines. According to court records, Basswood will also serve the sentencing concurrently with a separate case of first-degree assault. In that case, she will serve just over seven years (86 months) in prison.