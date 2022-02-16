Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

Skip to main content
Credit: U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest

A Minnesota man died in a skiing accident in Arizona on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Michael Amiot, of Minnesota, was involved in a ski accident at the Snowbowl recreation area in Flagstaff at approximately 9;45 a.m. PT. 

Ski patrol from the Agassiz Lodge and deputies attempted life-saving measures but Amiot was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said Amiot was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head trauma. 

A local medical examiner will conduct a review to determine an official cause of death. 

Arizona Snowbowl
