Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

December 4, 2021
Bois Forte man sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat
Tony Webster, Flickr

A Bois Forte man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after assaulting a man with a baseball bat.

Marshall Wayne Boshey, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday.

On May 31 of 2020, Boshey assaulted a man outside of his home on the Bois Forte Reservation by hitting him on the head and upper body with a baseball bat. Boshey also cut the victim with a pocket knife, according to court documents.

The victim had to be hospitalized, requiring 11 staples to his scalp, 20 sutures on his left ear, three sutures on his left elbow and six sutures on his left hand.

Boshey had pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in July.

