Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

Two former Minnesota journalists are among those whose Twitter accounts have been suspended in an apparent purge by the social media platform under new owner Elon Musk.

Independent journalists Tony Webster and Aaron Rupar had their accounts suspended on Thursday evening, with both told that their accounts "violate the Twitter rules" with no more details provided.

It comes after days in which Twitter has removed accounts that share publicly available information pertaining to the movements of private jets owned by the wealthy, including Musk's via the account @ElonJet, which was suspended earlier this week.

There have been some accounts removed simply for posting links to other social media sites where the information is also being shared. The account of the upstart Twitter alternative, Mastodon, has also been suspended.

Musk in a tweet claimed it represents "doxxing," which is the act of revealing an individual's private information online with malicious intent, and claimed his son was followed by a "stalker" on Tuesday night, blaming flight trackers for the incident.

Other journalists suspended include Ryan Mac of the New York Times, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, Donie Sullivan of CNN, and Matt Binder of Mashable. Some of those suspended have written articles in recent weeks that include criticisms of Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Tony Webster, who recently moved to Wyoming to attend law school, is best known in Minnesota for holding public bodies to account via his assiduous use of Freedom of Information Act requests.

He co-wrote this Minnesota Reformer piece in late 2020 about Minneapolis Police Department and its efforts to protect officers accused of misconduct. He was also published at City Pages and MPR News. You can find more of his work at Tonywebster.com.

His suspension sparked immediate criticism from Minnesota's media and political spheres.

Rupar is a former City Pages journalist who most recently working for Vox.com. He was named on Wednesday as one of Mediaite's Most Influential People in media.

A liberal journalist, he built up a following on Twitter nearing a million, and became known for sharing video clips of comments made on conservative media or by Republican politicians.

It's not clear at this time what rules Webster and Rupar violated, nor what connects them to the other journalists who have been suspended in recent days.