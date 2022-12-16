Skip to main content
Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Two former Minnesota journalists are among those whose Twitter accounts have been suspended in an apparent purge by the social media platform under new owner Elon Musk.

Independent journalists Tony Webster and Aaron Rupar had their accounts suspended on Thursday evening, with both told that their accounts "violate the Twitter rules" with no more details provided.

It comes after days in which Twitter has removed accounts that share publicly available information pertaining to the movements of private jets owned by the wealthy, including Musk's via the account @ElonJet, which was suspended earlier this week.

There have been some accounts removed simply for posting links to other social media sites where the information is also being shared. The account of the upstart Twitter alternative, Mastodon, has also been suspended.

Musk in a tweet claimed it represents "doxxing," which is the act of revealing an individual's private information online with malicious intent, and claimed his son was followed by a "stalker" on Tuesday night, blaming flight trackers for the incident.

Other journalists suspended include Ryan Mac of the New York Times, Drew Harwell of the Washington Post, Donie Sullivan of CNN, and Matt Binder of Mashable. Some of those suspended have written articles in recent weeks that include criticisms of Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Tony Webster, who recently moved to Wyoming to attend law school, is best known in Minnesota for holding public bodies to account via his assiduous use of Freedom of Information Act requests.

He co-wrote this Minnesota Reformer piece in late 2020 about Minneapolis Police Department and its efforts to protect officers accused of misconduct. He was also published at City Pages and MPR News. You can find more of his work at Tonywebster.com.

His suspension sparked immediate criticism from Minnesota's media and political spheres.

Rupar is a former City Pages journalist who most recently working for Vox.com. He was named on Wednesday as one of Mediaite's Most Influential People in media.

A liberal journalist, he built up a following on Twitter nearing a million, and became known for sharing video clips of comments made on conservative media or by Republican politicians.

It's not clear at this time what rules Webster and Rupar violated, nor what connects them to the other journalists who have been suspended in recent days.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 9.13.06 PM
MN News

Minnesotans among journalists suspended by Elon Musk's Twitter

A number of journalists – many of whom have reported on Musk in recent months – had their accounts suspended Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 3.38.14 PM
MN Food & Drink

Erté & the Peacock Lounge to close after 21 years in Minneapolis

The artsy neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 4.06.33 PM
MN Business

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

Pearson's, founded in 1909, is best known as the maker of the Salted Nut Roll and Nut Goodie.

winter storm mon-thurs
MN News

Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota

One person has died on Minnesota roads during the snow, with around 10 injured.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 2.51.57 PM
MN News

Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home

Authorities believe the 25-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot during police incident in New Auburn, few details released hours later

The BCA is investigating the incident.

Baumgartner
MN News

Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving

Matt Baumgartner was also convicted of DWI in 2017, court records show.

image
MN Food & Drink

Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday

The event doubles as a charitable drive.

wine-g7031c0d0c_1280
MN Business

The 10 municipal liquor stores with the best sales in 2021

The figures for 2021 have finally been released.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

STPSchoolBus
Minnesota Life

Watch: St. Paul man helps pull school bus out of snowy ditch

Fresh snowfall is causing some issues on Minnesota roads.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay

City officials hope the plans will spark further revitalization at the aging mall.

Related

MyPillow
MN News

Twitter suspends MyPillow's account

The company's CEO Mike Lindell was permanently suspended last month.

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 9.16.52 AM
MN News

Responding to Twitter release, former Minnesota GOP candidate calls for 'bullets'

It was in response to a thread on Twitter concerning the social media giant's moderation efforts regarding political issues.

Twitter
MN Business

General Mills 'pauses' advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Other brands and companies are also considering or suspending their advertisements.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN News

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has Twitter account 'permanently suspended'

The move was taken by Twitter due to apparent violations of its Civic Integrity Policy.

Image from iOS (48)
MN News

Journalist blinded in one eye while covering MN protests sues police

The Tennessee-based journalist was in Minneapolis covering the protests.

Jacob Frey and Cedric Alexander
MN News

Cedric Alexander walks back comments made on Twitter; Frey reacts

Alexander also blocked multiple accounts, some being media and journalists.

MN News

Journalists mourn 'sudden' death of Star Tribune writer

She had previously worked for FOX 9.

Alibi Drinkery
MN News

Lakeville bar has license suspended after opening to large, maskless crowd

The State of Minnesota also suspended the license of a Princeton bar, with another facing a suspension.