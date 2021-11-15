Minnesotans who fail to show up to driver's license test will be fined

Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Minnesotans who fail to show up to driver's license test now face a $20 fine

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety cited a growing number of "no shows" to test appointments.
Minnesotans who fail to show up for their driver’s license road test now face a fine of $20.

A new law that took effect Nov. 1 was promoted by a growing number of people failing to show up to their tests, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The fee will be collected when a driver applies for the license.

People may cancel their test appointments 24 hours or more in advance to avoid the fee.

Between July and September of this year, almost 6,000 people failed to show up for their Minnesota driver’s license road test, per DPS. That accounts for around 15.5% of appointments.

“We hope we don't have to collect any fees. Our preference is to administer every test available," said Pong Xiong, director DPS’s Driver and Vehicle Services division, in a statement.

“There are thousands of customers who could take a test each month if they keep their scheduled appointment or cancel so another customer can make a road test appointment." 

