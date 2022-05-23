Minnesota's 2022 legislative session: What's happening?

A special session is "probable" after state legislators failed to finish discussing major proposals before the deadline expired early Sunday morning.

Gov. Tim Walz was set to meet with legislative leaders to discuss a timeline of when these actions will get done, as the DFL and GOP seek to come to an agreement on tax cuts and spending for Minnesota's $9 billion budget surplus.

"The sooner the better makes the most sense," Walz told the House of Representatives Monday morning, though Republicans in the Senate have appeared reluctant to extend the legislative session.

Here's a look at some of the major bills that have been agreed during this legislative session, and which ones didn't cross the line before Sunday's deadline:

Tax relief package (HF3669)

A conference committee struck an agreement on taxes, but it was not agreed upon by both legislative bodies before Sunday's legislative deadline. Minnesotans will not benefit from these tax cuts unless the governor calls a special session.

The Senate's provision included an elimination of all income taxes on Social Security benefits. The House's version included property tax relief, primarily in the form of making the renter's credit into a refundable income tax credit. Both made it to the final version of the bill, as did a cut of the 5.35% state income tax bracket to 5.1%.

Taxes would be reduced by $1.4B in total in the current biennium and $2.4B in the next one.

Other tax benefits goes as follows:

An increased child and dependent tax credit with a higher threshold for phaseout ($55.5M)



A refundable tax credit for people whose natural gas bills soared in February 2021 due to the Polar Vortex ($14.7M)



A higher income threshold for those eligible for the K-12 education tax credit ($13.3M)



An extension of the small business investment tax credit ($7M)



Eligibility modifications for the beginning farmer tax credit ($3.7M)



A military pension subtraction, with expanded eligibility ($1.3M)



An increase in the second-tier rate of the research and development credit from 4% to 4.25% ($1.2M)

Other reductions that would be made in accordance with this measure include:

$36.1M in corporate and franchise taxes



$15.9M in the statewide general property tax levy



$11.3M in sales and use taxes



$1.1M in estate taxes

The bill also includes $44M of increases in local government aid.

Frontline workers/Unemployment insurance/COVID response package (SF2677)

This bill was agreed in both the House and Senate and signed off by Gov. Walz earlier in the session.

The House and Senate agreed to spend $4.3B of reserves and federal American Rescue Plan money on reinsurance, unemployment insurance fixes, checks for some frontline workers and COVID funding.

$2.7B goes toward repaying federal borrowing that kept uninsurance checks flowing during the pandemic and refills the state trust fund that was drained before the borrowing started.

$500M will be distributed to 670,000 health care, food service and emergency workers who stayed on the job in the early months of the pandemic.

$190M can be spent in a variance of ways relating to pandemic costs such as additional vaccinations, tests and healthcare staffing.

$891M subsidizes rates of individual and small group health insurance customers who have high medical costs, otherwise known as reinsurance.

Liquor Bill (SF3008)

State liquor laws have been modernized with the passing of this bill, which was signed off by Gov. Walz at the weekend.

Larger craft brewers can now sell growlers and crowlers out of taprooms.

Smaller craft brewers can now sell bottles and cans out of taprooms.

Distilleries can sell directly to the consumer, while also provides cocktail rooms at their establishments.

Sales of wine and beer can now happen at town ball games.

Resorts can now serve alcohol with a higher ABV than 3.2%

An extension of alcohol sales is now in effect for live World Cup matches.

Anoka can create an outdoor social district where consumption of alcohol is permitted.

Addressing a previous issue with the Coleman Act that prohibits exclusive contracts in the sale of hard spirits by treating in-state and out-of-state manufacturers similarly.

Education bill (HF3872)

Lawmakers could not agree on how to spend an agreed additional $1B on education.

Differences remain on how much to put towards boosting funds to cover school districts' special education costs.

More than 65K Minnesota students would receive an increase in state grants, increasing opportunities for students to become debt-free in relation to higher education.

Both parties remained divided on how to improve young students' literacy.

Public Safety bill (SF2673)

Bill that failed to pass and reach an agreement on the legislative floor.

Senate Republicans want to spend heavily on recruiting and retaining police officers.

Senate Republicans also want to propose tougher policies for longer criminal sentences and new or expanded crimes.

House DFL members vouched for boosting criminal investigations and non-police initiatives, such as money for community nonprofits that do violence intervention work.

Major differences remain in how to address violent crime.

Agriculture/farming package (HF3420B)

Passed with bipartisan support on Sunday and now heads to the governor's desk for approval. Walz has voiced his support for the package and is expected to sign it.

A combined $128.4M will be broken up into the following:

$18.4M to address drought and disaster relief, mostly for livestock and specialty crop farmers hurt by the 2021 dry period.



$8.1M will go to livestock and speciality crop farmer aid





$2.5M for drought relief loans





$5.3M for drought-killed seedlings





$3M for animal disease testing equipment as the state currently faces chronic wasting disease, the avian influenza outbreak, and others.



$110.7M to help build more reliable high-speed internet infrastructure.



$50M in state money will be spent over the next three years on broadband grants





$60.7M from capital projects will be funded to build or support broadband infrastructure

Mental health package (HF2725)