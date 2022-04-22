Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,464 newly reported cases and ten newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,492.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 20. The health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 234 – up from the 215 reported on April 20. Of those hospitalized, 24 people are in intensive care (even from 24) and 210 are in non-ICU care (up from 191).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 20, the state reported that 3,904,204 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,696,538 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,554,817 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 83%

Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,904,204 (up from 3,903,613)

3,904,204 (up from 3,903,613) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,696,538 (up from 3,695,710)

3,696,538 (up from 3,695,710) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,554,817 (up from 2,553,336)

: 2,554,817 (up from 2,553,336) Positive cases: 1,443,859 (up from 1,442,396)

1,443,859 (up from 1,442,396) Reinfection cases : 64,483

: 64,483 Deaths: 12,492 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,482)

12,492 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,482) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,423,628 (up from 1,423,233)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.