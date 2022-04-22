Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

More than 1,400 newly reported cases in today's update.

Credit: CDC Global via Flickr

More than 1,400 newly reported cases in today's update.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,464 newly reported cases and ten newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,492.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 20. The health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 234 – up from the 215 reported on April 20. Of those hospitalized, 24 people are in intensive care (even from 24) and 210 are in non-ICU care (up from 191).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 20, the state reported that 3,904,204 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,696,538 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,554,817 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,904,204 (up from 3,903,613)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,696,538 (up from 3,695,710)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,554,817 (up from 2,553,336)
  • Positive cases: 1,443,859 (up from 1,442,396)
  • Reinfection cases: 64,483
  • Deaths: 12,492 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,482)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,423,628 (up from 1,423,233)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

More than 1,400 newly reported cases in today's update.

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Maple Grove road rage killing: Suspect released from jail

Police say the man remains a suspect in the case.

1902 State Hwy 9, Breckenridge, MN 56520, USA - February 2022
MN News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern MN meth operation

Fourteen drug-related arrests have also been made as part of the investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Police try to ID man wanted for two bank robberies in space of days

The robberies happened in Bloomington.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

In aftermath of Mary Lucia's final show, The Current announces her boss is gone

Lucia's final playlist and sign off contained some pointed messages for MPR.

Wrecktangle Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

The new pizza joint also includes a deli and market for locally-made goods.

Native garden
Outdoors

Ways to mark Earth Day in Minnesota

The world marks Earth Day on April 22.

FilmNorth
TV, Movies and The Arts

FilmNorth's new headquarters signal a bright future for MN film

The restoration of a historic St. Paul building will include construction of a 52-seat cinema.

867-530Swine_4X1A9416
Sponsored Story

The St. Paul Saints have the new ballpig's number…It’s 867530Swine

Past Saints pig mascots include Brat Favre and Slumhog Millionaire

Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 3.11.18 PM
MN News

Duluth PD: Family-of-four shot dead by relative, who then killed himself

Authorities have identified the victims of the murder-suicide on Wednesday.

Sephora at Kohls
MN Shopping

10 Minnesota Kohl's stores to get Sephora 'shop-in-shops' this year

Seven Minnesota locations got the new Sephora experiences last year.

Related

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

More than 1,000 new cases for the first time in over two months.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

Nearly 1,000 new cases in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

More than 10,000 newly reported cases today.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 15

The latest wastewater data shows that 96% of samples in the metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.