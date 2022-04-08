Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 612 newly reported cases and six newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,440.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 7.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Beginning Monday, April 4, the federal government no longer requires a significant number of testing facilities to report negative results, therefore the test positivity rate going forward will be skewed. Because of that, Bring Me The News will no longer include the 7-day test positivity rate because it will not be a reliable reflection of what is happening in the community.

Hospitalizations

Through April 7, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 200 – up from the 198 reported on April 6. Of those hospitalized, 29 people are in intensive care (down from 30) and 171 are in non-ICU care (up from 168).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 6, the state reported that 3,898,715 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,689,010 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,551,375 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 26%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,898,715 (up from 3,898,343)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,689,010 (up from 3,688,246)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,551,375
  • Positive cases: 1,433,225 (up from 1,432,617)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,334
  • Deaths: 12,440 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,434)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,416,888 (up from 1,416,664)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

ambulance
WI News

Driver killed as two pickups collide in western Wisconsin

The Polk County Sheriff's Office cited wet and slushy roads as a factor in the crash.

Queenetta McDaniel
MN News

Maplewood woman charged for 3-year-old son's fatal overdose

The boy was 3 years, 8 months old when he died.

cook ave park street st paul police twitter
MN News

Man arrested in 2016 sex assault of 5-year-old girl at bus stop

DNA helped investigators ID a suspect almost 6 years after the disturbing attack.

el asador april 2022 boarded windows fire
MN Food & Drink

Fire strikes Minneapolis restaurant El Asador

Video posted online shows numerous firefighters on the smoky scene.

Rep. Angie Craig
MN News

Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19

Craig is among a string of positive tests among officials in Washington D.C.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Women's title game in Minneapolis sets records at ESPN

The most-watched college basketball game on ESPN in nearly 15 years.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in shooting marks 20th homicide in Minneapolis this year

It's the 20th homicide case of 2021 in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA identifies Roseville shooter killed by police, officer he shot in face

The 53-year-old who died after being shot by police allegedly fired dozens of shots at officers and neighboring homes.

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Woman accused of smashing up Target now charged with assault

In a separate incident, authorities say she punched and spat on airport officers.

Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 9.23.27 AM
MN News

Rep. Craig accuses oil executives of gouging Americans amid high gas prices

Despite a recent dip in crude oil costs, prices at the pump have remained high, both in Minnesota and nationally.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 7

Wastewater data in the metro says the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant accounts for 71% of all samples.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 4

The latest hospitalization numbers show a slight increase in COVID admissions.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 5

The latest from the state health department.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 31

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 6

The latest in Minnesota's ongoing surveillance of COVID-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 18

Hospitalizations increased in the past 24 hours.