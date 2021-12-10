Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 10
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 10

The next update will come Monday, Dec. 13.
Credit: Governor Tom Wolf, Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,554 newly reported cases and 58 newly reported deaths, including a person from Anoka County between the ages of 20-24. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,872.

The figures on Friday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Thursday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 1) is 11.9%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,670 – up from the 1,653 reported on Dec. 8. Of those hospitalized, 338 people are in intensive care (up from 330) and 1,340 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,323).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 18 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 22 on Dec. 8 – and 7 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from the 16 available on Dec. 8.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 8, the state reported that 3,689,184 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,435,045 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,344,376 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 26%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 12%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 61.7%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,369,673 (up from 15,314,720)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,689,184 (up from 3,683,815)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,435,045 (up from 3,424,923)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,344,376 (up from 1,312,766)
  • Positive cases: 956,779 (up from 952,232)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,293 (up from 11,175)
  • Deaths: 9,872 – 595 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,814)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 908,526 (up from 905,872)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

