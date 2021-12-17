Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 17
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 17

The next update comes Monday, Dec. 20.
The next update comes Monday, Dec. 20.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,854 newly reported cases and 54 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,111.

The figures on Friday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Thursday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 9) is 10.0%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,554 – down from the 1,583 reported on Dec. 15. Of those hospitalized, 374 people are in intensive care (up from 369) and 1,180 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,214).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

Despite the big drop in COVID hospitalizations, there are currently only 18 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 17 on Dec. 15 – and 12 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 13 on Dec. 15.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 13, the state reported that 3,712,276 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,477,940 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,490,524 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 28%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 19%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 62.5%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,636,086 (up from 15,586,980)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,712,276 (up from 3,707,937)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,477,940 (up from 3,471,539)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,490,524 (up from 1,463,736)
  • Positive cases: 979,283 (up from 975,447)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,903 (up from 11,771)
  • Deaths: 10,111 – 616 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,057)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 940,628 (up from 938,466)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

