Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,685 newly reported cases and 62 newly reported deaths, including a teen between the ages of 15-19 from Beltrami County.

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,616. Demographic information about the teenager who died has not been provided, but it marks the third Minnesota teenager to die of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first teen death was reported out of Hennepin County in mid-October, followed by the second in mid-November.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,557 – up from the 1,549 reported on Dec. 1. Of those hospitalized, 353 people are in intensive care (up from 345) and 1,203 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,204).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 19 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 24 on Dec. 1 – and 5 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from the 8 available on Dec. 1. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 13 available statewide.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 29, the state reported that 3,655,679 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,373,236 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,139,911 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 24%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 65.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 3%

12-15: 56%

16-17: 61%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 60.6%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 15,063,685 (up from 15,004,118)

15,063,685 (up from 15,004,118) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,655,679)

TBD (up from 3,655,679) People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,373,236)

TBD (up from 3,373,236) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : TBD (up from 1,139,911)

: TBD (up from 1,139,911) Positive cases: 926,931 (up from 921,249)

926,931 (up from 921,249) Reinfection cases : 10,614 (up from 10,528)

: 10,614 (up from 10,528) Deaths: 9,616 – 577 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,554)

9,616 – 577 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,554) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 883,597 (up from 881,400)

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 25) is 10.3%, which is up from 10.1% on Nov. 24. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.