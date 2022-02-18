Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

The latest data from MDH.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

The latest data from MDH.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,264 newly reported cases and 31 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,961.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 10) was 9.5%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 17, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 801 – down from the 808 reported on Feb. 16. Of those hospitalized, 126 people are in intensive care (up from 125) and 675 are in non-ICU care (down from 683).

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 64 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 69 on Feb. 16 – and 18 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 17 on Feb. 16.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 16, the state reported that 3,870,338 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,639,241 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,120,082 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 34%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.4%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,565,917 (up from 18,533,149)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,870,338 (up from 3,869,659)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,639,241 (up from  3,637,197)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,120,082 (up from 2,116,241)
  • Positive cases: 1,404,662 (up from 1,402,439)
  • Reinfection cases: 57,309 (up from 57,086 )
  • Deaths: 11,961 – 170 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,903)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,375,508 (up from 1,373,839)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

The latest data from MDH.

Kim Potter
MN News

Ex-cop Kim Potter gets 2 years in prison for killing Daunte Wright

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in 20-year-old Wright's killing.

MnDOT snowplow near Crookston
MN Weather

No travel advisory as wind, snow cause whiteout in west-central MN

MnDOT issued a no travel advisory for eight separate highways because of dangerous conditions.

Huerta, Miguel
MN News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Roseville carjacking suspects
MN News

Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Two separate carjackings occurred within two days in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

Related

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 17

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

The latest from MDH.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 11.06.51 AM
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 11

The state's test positivity rate continues to plummet this month.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 15

The latest from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 24

The latest data from MDH.