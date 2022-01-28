Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 14,565 newly reported cases and 43 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,382.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. But due to the omicron surge overloading the health department, there remains approximately 10,000 positive tests that are yet to be processed and included in the daily reports. As you can see in the graph below, the green represents the dates when the yet-to-be-processed tests were taken.

MDH

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 17) was 22.5%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,502 – down from the 1,543 reported on Jan. 26. Of those hospitalized, 213 people are in intensive care (down from 230) and 1,289 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,313).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 44 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – even from 44 on Jan. 26 – and 16 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 19 on Jan. 26.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 26, the state reported that 3,834,471 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,590,276 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,018,854 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 64%

16-17: 67%

18-49: 71%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 68.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 30%

12-15: 59%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 66%

50-64: 77%

65+: 93%

Total population: 64.5%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 17,860,561 (up from 17,807,434)

17,860,561 (up from 17,807,434) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,834,471 (up from 3,830,360)

3,834,471 (up from 3,830,360) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,590,276 (up from 3,587,482)

3,590,276 (up from 3,587,482) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 2,018,854 (up from 2,009,665)

: 2,018,854 (up from 2,009,665) Positive cases: 1,309,665 (up from 1,295,217)

1,309,665 (up from 1,295,217) Reinfection cases : 45,094 (up from 45,094)

: 45,094 (up from 45,094) Deaths: 11,382 – 689 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,339)

11,382 – 689 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,339) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,234,930 (up from 1,228,712)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.