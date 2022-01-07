Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 7

The latest about Minnesota's COVID-19 surge.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 7,833 newly reported cases and 33 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 25-29 from Crow Wing County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,766.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, though a backlog of positive tests has elevated today's newly reported cases slightly. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 30) is 15.6%, Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 6, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,467 – down from the 1,469 reported on Jan. 5. Of those hospitalized, 269 people are in intensive care (down from 272) and 1,198 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,197).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 20 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 19 on Jan. 5 – and 12 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 14 on Jan. 5.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 5, the state reported that 3,771,106 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,536,755 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,790,296 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 32%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 24%
  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.6%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,582,622
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,771,106 (up from 3,767,666)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,536,755 (up from 3,533,681)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,790,296 (up from 1,774,036)
  • Positive cases: 1,064,065
  • Reinfection cases: 18,219
  • Deaths: 10,766 – 660 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,733)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,009,237 (up from 1,009,237)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

