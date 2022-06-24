Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

The next daily update will be provided Monday, June 27.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,708 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,780.

Hospitalizations

Through June 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 396 on June 22). Of those hospitalized, 33 people are in intensive care (up from 28) and 360 are in non-ICU care (down from 368).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 24.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested June 7-13 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 58% of all samples and BA.4 (17%) and BA.5 (25%) accounted for the remaining 42%, which is up from 32% the previous week.

"BA.5 will likely replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant variant in Metro Plant wastewater in the coming weeks," the Met Council predicts.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 21, the state reported that 3,923,514 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,716,349 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 1,687,355 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 70%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 71.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 12%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 32.4%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,923,514
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,716,349
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 1,687,355
  • Positive cases: 1,546,698 (up from 1,545,001)
  • Reinfection cases: 78,840
  • Deaths: 12,780 – 321 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,775)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,521,384 (up from 1,520,576)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

