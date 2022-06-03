Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 3

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,968 newly reported cases and 15 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,664.

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 67% of samples tested for coronavirus of late are of the BA.2.12.1 lineage of omicron, while omicron cousins BA.4 and BA.5 have risen to 24.5%. BA.2 is down to 7.5%, as of May 30. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Related: 'Hyper-contagious' omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are in Minnesota

Hospitalizations

Through June 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 446 (down from 475 on June 1). Of those hospitalized, 42 people are in intensive care (up from 39) and 404 are in non-ICU care (down from 436).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 31 the state reported that 3,917,330 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,712,874 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,442,560 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 15%

12-15: 24%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 84%

Total population: 43.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,917,330 (up from 3,916,910)

3,917,330 (up from 3,916,910) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,712,874 (up from 3,712,363)

3,712,874 (up from 3,712,363) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,442,560 (up from 2,442,215)

: 2,442,560 (up from 2,442,215) Positive cases: 1,515,724 (up from 1,513,760)

1,515,724 (up from 1,513,760) Reinfection cases : 73,996

: 73,996 Deaths: 12,664 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,649)

12,664 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,649) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,488,679 (up from 1,487,750)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.