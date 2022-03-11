Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 583 newly reported cases and 9 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,264.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 10.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 3) was 3.7%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 313 – down from the 342 reported on Mar. 9. Of those hospitalized, 39 people are in intensive care (down from 47) and 274 are in non-ICU care (down from 295).

ICU admissions for COVID-19 haven't been this low since July 24, 2021.

Minnesota Department of Health

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 9, the state reported that 3,885,959 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,671,760 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,547,329 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 72%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 69.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 36%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 19,004,503 (up from 18,981,873)

19,004,503 (up from 18,981,873) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,885,959 (up from 3,884,563)

3,885,959 (up from 3,884,563) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,671,760 (up from 3,669,563)

3,671,760 (up from 3,669,563) People who are up to date with their vaccine series (inc. boosters) : 2,547,329

: 2,547,329 Positive cases: 1,421,869 (up from 1,421,312)

1,421,869 (up from 1,421,312) Reinfection cases : 62,106 (up from 62,001)

: 62,106 (up from 62,001) Deaths: 12,264 – 200 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,255)

12,264 – 200 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,255) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,404,873 (up from 1,404,496)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.