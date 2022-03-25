Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 25

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 492 newly reported cases and seven newly reported deaths, including a person aged 20-24 from Steele County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,369.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 24.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 17) was 2.7%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 24, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 215 – down from the 226 reported on Mar. 23. Of those hospitalized, 26 people are in intensive care (down from 31) and 191 are in non-ICU care (down from 195).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 25 patients on July 19, 2021.

Non-ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 189 patients on Aug. 4, 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 22, the state reported that 3,890,309 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,678,849 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,545,710 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,236,298 (up from 19,215,635)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,890,309
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,678,849
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,545,710
  • Positive cases: 1,427,270 (up from 1,426,787)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,639
  • Deaths: 12,369 – 220 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,362)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,411,438 (up from 1,411,231)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

