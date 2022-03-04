Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 4

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 833 newly reported cases and 11 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 25-29 from Dakota County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,183.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 3.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 24) was 4.9%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 3, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 472 – down from the 490 reported on Mar. 2. Of those hospitalized, 60 people are in intensive care (down from 68) and 412 are in non-ICU care (down from 422).

It's the fewest ICU COVID patients since there were 57 in Minnesota on July 27.

it's the fewest non-ICU COVID patients since there were 396 on Aug. 23.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 2, the state reported that 3,881,200 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,663,890 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,153,505 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 40%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 68%

18-49: 72%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 69.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 36%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 65.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 18,870,979 (up from 18,845,272)

18,870,979 (up from 18,845,272) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,881,200 (up from 3,880,308)

3,881,200 (up from 3,880,308) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,663,890 (up from 3,662,520)

3,663,890 (up from 3,662,520) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 2,153,505 (up from 2,151,153)

: 2,153,505 (up from 2,151,153) Positive cases: 1,417,811 (up from 1,417,015)

1,417,811 (up from 1,417,015) Reinfection cases : 61,498 (up from 61,411)

: 61,498 (up from 61,411) Deaths: 12,183 – 190 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,172)

12,183 – 190 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,172) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,399,.260 (up from 1,398,659)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.