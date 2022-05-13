Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,919 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,559.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 391 – down from the 393 reported on May 11. Of those hospitalized, 35 people are in intensive care (up from 32) and 356 are in non-ICU care (down from 361).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 11, the state reported that 3,911,220 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,705,618 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,150 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 24%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 83%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,911,220 (up from 3,910,596)

3,911,220 (up from 3,910,596) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,705,618 (up from 3,704,883)

3,705,618 (up from 3,704,883) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,552,150

: 2,552,150 Positive cases: 1,479,047 (up from 1,476,133)

1,479,047 (up from 1,476,133) Reinfection cases : 68,703

: 68,703 Deaths: 12,559 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,547)

12,559 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,547) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,447,550 (up from 1,446,679)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.