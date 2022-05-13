Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

The next update will be provided Monday.

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Flickr

The next update will be provided Monday.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,919 newly reported cases and 12 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,559.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 391 – down from the 393 reported on May 11. Of those hospitalized, 35 people are in intensive care (up from 32) and 356 are in non-ICU care (down from 361).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 11, the state reported that 3,911,220 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,705,618 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,150 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,911,220 (up from 3,910,596)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,705,618 (up from 3,704,883)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,552,150
  • Positive cases: 1,479,047 (up from 1,476,133)
  • Reinfection cases: 68,703
  • Deaths: 12,559 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,547)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,447,550 (up from 1,446,679)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 13

The next update will be provided Monday.

Hank_Scorpio
MN News

Banned items at the MN GOP State Convention attract attention

No plague of locusts, we're afraid.

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota part of the top 2 hurricane force wind events since 2004

Photo above shows the ominous view in Marshall, Minnesota as a dangerous line of storms approached Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 9.24.48 AM
MN News

DFL efforts to pass abortion, reproductive health bills blocked in Senate

The push to pass a slate of abortion and healthcare-related bills comes after a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft indicated Roe v Wade will be overturned.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 8.16.56 AM
MN News

Teen hospitalized after going missing for 40 mins in St. Croix River

The teen was located around 40 minutes after he had gone under water.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 7.23.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
MN News

Storms cause grain bin to fall, killing one in Kandiyohi County

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Ferocious winds, possible tornadoes leave destruction in MN

Numerous reports of tornadoes and nearly 100 mph straight-line winds.

canoe
MN News

Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

pexels beer bar craft brewery
MN Business

MN's craft alcohol makers back new push to loosen state's liquor laws

The pushback includes loosening restrictions on growler sales for bigger craft breweries and a more direct line of spirit sales to customers.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.02.19 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

It's the second night in a row that severe storms are hitting the metro.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities placed in tornado watch ahead of intense line of storms

Photo above is a view from Marshall as the line of storms moved through Thursday evening.

Related

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 11

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases each of the past five days.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.