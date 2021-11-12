Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Author:

Credit: Governor Tom Wolff via Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,849 newly reported cases and 28 newly reported deaths, including three people in their 40s and one person from Hennepin County who was aged 25-29. 

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,996. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 10, the state reported that 3,522,489 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,311,952 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 642,185 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 5%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 63.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group: 

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 92%
  • Total population: 60%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 11, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,245 – up from 1,172 reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 296 were people are in intensive care and 949 were in non-ICU care.

The 1,245 COVID patients is the most Minnesota has had since Dec. 15, 2020 when there were 1,277 patients with COVID-19. A week ago there were 990 people with COVID hospitalized, so it's jumped by 255 in the span of 7 days. 

Through Nov. 11, there were only 38 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,156,963 (up from 14,099,993)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,522,489 (up from 3,512,944)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,311,952 (up from 3,309,462)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 642,185 (up from 616,621)
  • Positive cases: 841,625 (up from 836,787)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,015
  • Deaths: 8,996 – 527 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,968)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 800,241 (up from 798,603)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

