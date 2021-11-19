Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 19
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 19

There are only 19 staffed adult ICU beds and 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota, per data released Friday.
There are only 19 staffed adult ICU beds and 11 staffed pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota, per data released Friday.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,162 newly reported cases and 30 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,155.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 11) is 10.8%, which is up from 10.7% Nov. 10. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 16, the state reported that 3,583,889 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,335,953 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 786,726 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 64.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,414 – up from 1,381 reported Nov. 16. Of those hospitalized, 340 people are in intensive care and 1,074 are in non-ICU care.

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020. 

There are currently only 19 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state, and only 11 pediatric ICU beds available. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also extremely strained, with only 35 available statewide. 

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,457,686 (up from 14,402,065)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,583,889 (up from 3,571,831)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,335,953 (up from 3,333,518)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 786,726 (up from 760,272)
  • Positive cases: 871,203 (up from 866,055)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,486 (up from 9,531)
  • Deaths: 9,155 – 540 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,125)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 825,017 (up from 822,882)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

