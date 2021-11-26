Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

Note: Today's data is for the period ending 4 a.m. Wednesday. Data for over the Thanksgiving period (4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday) will be released Monday.

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,131 newly reported cases and 56 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,338.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 17) is 11%, which is level from the day before. That means Minnesota is in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 24, the state reported that 3,631,472 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,346,984 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 932,115 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 21%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 65%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 0%

12-15: 55%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 60.2%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 24, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,462 – up from the 1,420 reported on Nov. 22. Of those hospitalized, 330 people are in intensive care (up from 326) and 1,132 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,094).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 22 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 23 on Nov. 22 – and 13 pediatric ICU beds available, which is a decrease from the 15 available on Nov. 22. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also extremely strained, with only 26 available statewide.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,719,856 (up from 14,665,039)

14,719,856 (up from 14,665,039) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,631,472 (up from 3,625,001)

3,631,472 (up from 3,625,001) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,346,984(up from 3,345,451)

3,346,984(up from 3,345,451) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 932,115 (up from 904,686)

: 932,115 (up from 904,686) Positive cases: 895,229 (up from 891,099)

895,229 (up from 891,099) Reinfection cases : 10,073 (up from 9,997)

: 10,073 (up from 9,997) Deaths: 9,338 – 553 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,282)

9,338 – 553 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,282) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 851,607 (up from 849,419)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.