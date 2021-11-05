Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 5

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,378 newly reported cases and 35 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,828.

As of Nov. 3, the state reported that 3,481,580 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,326,854 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 504,299 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 59%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 95%

Total population: 62.9%

59.9% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 982 – down from 1,021 reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 235 people are in intensive care and 747 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity is very tight in parts of Minnesota, especially staffed ICU beds.

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,378 positive results in Friday's update were from 50,576 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.68%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,868,886 (up from 13,818,659)

13,868,886 (up from 13,818,659) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,478,914 (up from 3,478,914)

3,478,914 (up from 3,478,914) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,331,636 (up from 3,326,854)

3,331,636 (up from 3,326,854) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 504,299 (up from 482,213)

: 504,299 (up from 482,213) Positive cases: 815,008 (up from 807,956)

815,008 (up from 807,956) Reinfection cases : 8,546 (up from 8,486)

: 8,546 (up from 8,486) Deaths: 8,828 – 509 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,793)

8,828 – 509 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,793) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 781,378 (up from 780,030)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.